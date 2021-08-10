Kerry Katona pulls daughter Heidi out of school due to cruel bullies

Mum-of-five Kerry Katona has opened up about her daughter Heidi’s traumatic experience with bullies, revealing that she’s now had to take her daughter out of school completely.

Last week, Kerry explained that 14-year-old Heidi had been left in tears after being on the receiving end of some pretty vile comments from boys in her new school, after the family’s move to Cheshire.

“As I said last week, she got loads more s**t at school from some horrible boys. I’ve decided I’m definitely taking her out of that school,” the Atomic Kitten star wrote in her weekly column for new! Magazine.

“Your schooldays are so important and it’s about investing in your future,” she added.

Talking about how her children have adjusted to the move, Kerry previously wrote, “She's made some good friends but some of the boys have been horrible to her.”

“They were teasing her about me and saying some really crude things just because I'm in the public eye.”

“She came home in tears. It's disgusting. It's hard enough moving away, never mind having to deal with that,” Kerry emotionally wrote.

The TV personality shares Heidi with her second ex-husband Mark Croft, along with her 13-year-old son Max. She also shares 18-year-old Lilly-Sue and 19-year-old Molly with her first husband, Brian McFadden, and her youngest child, seven-year-old Dylan-Jorge (DJ) with her late ex George Kay.

Looking on the bright side of things, Kerry also noted that she’s been able to spend a lot more quality time with her teenage daughter lately, as she explained, “I had my first day off in weeks recently, so it was really nice to just relax. Me and Heidi went to get our nails done. It was so lovely to spend some quality time together.”