Kerry Katona opens up about freezing her eggs for fiancé Ryan

Kerry Katona has been opening up about her personal life!

The singer and TV personality appeared on ITV’s Loose Women today to promote her new book, Whole Again – Love, Life and Me: My Story.

During the conversation, Kerry spoke highly of her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney.

One of the show’s panellists, Janet Street-Porter, asked if it is true that Kerry has decided to freeze some of her eggs, despite saying in the past that she does not want any more children.

“Well, the thing is, my other half is eight years younger than me. I can still pull ‘em, love,” the 42-year-old teased to the audience.

“He has no children of his own, and me and the kids are enough for him, more than enough for him, and he’s happy with that. But I also don’t want to rob him of that option,” Kerry spoke candidly.

“So getting my eggs frozen, things might change in the future. I’m 42, I’ve not got much time left, there might not be that many eggs left anyway – boiled, scrambled, fried, you pick,” Kerry joked.

“I’d never carry a child again because I nearly died with [eight-year-old daughter] DJ, so I think that’s my body’s way of saying ‘enough is enough’,” Kerry admitted frankly. “But I think that option there to have a surrogate, you know… it’s there.”

Kerry couldn’t hold back from gushing over her fiancé. “Ryan is definitely a keeper, it was a slow burner but he’s changed my world. He really, really has.”

Kerry and Ryan have been in a relationship since 2018, after meeting on a dating app. The happy couple announced their engagement in August 2020. The pair now live together with Kerry’s five children – Molly Marie (21), Lilly-Sue (19), Heidi (15), Maxwell (14), and Dylan-Jorge (8).

We’re excited to see where the future takes these two lovebirds!