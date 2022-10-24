Kerry Katona announces the beginning of egg freezing process

Exciting times ahead for Kerry Katona and her financé Ryan Mahoney as they reveal she has started her egg freezing process.

This morning, former Atomic Kitten band member Kerry Katona announced the exciting news that she has started freezing her eggs in preparation for the possibility that she and her partner might want children in the future.

The 42-year-old shared a collection of snaps to her 808K Instagram followers of her at a fertility clinic having the procedure done.

The TV personality captioned the post, “Sooooo last week we started the process of embryo freezing!! Happy to report I’ve got lots of eggs in my basket!”.

She continued, “Now @ryanmahoney_7 has a date with a cup and we go from there! @pallmallmedical and Dr Maiti have been absolutely amazing! Eggciting times”.

“Looking forward to sharing this with you guys and if you have any advice I’d love to hear it! Ryan and I don’t have any biological children between us and I don’t want to rob him of being a father himself. SO here we are…”.

Many fans of Kerry’s headed to the comments to wish her well as she starts her fertility journey.

One fan wrote, “Good luck Kerry Katona. I hope it goes well for you xx”, while another penned, “Aww good luck to you both xxx”.

“Wow hope all goes well. Sending positive vibes for you both”, added a third follower.

The mum-of-five previously had a candid chat about her plans to freeze her eggs on Loose Women. She revealed, “He has no children of his own, and me and the kids are enough for him, more than enough for him, and he’s happy with that".

"But I also don’t want to rob him of that option”, she added honestly.

Kerry and Ryan announced their engagement in August 2020, two years after their relationship started in 2018.

Katona already has five children from previous relationships- 21-year-old Molly Marie, 19-year-old Lilly-Sue, 15-year-old Heidi, 14-year-old Maxwell and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge.