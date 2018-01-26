Kerry braces itself ahead of Status Yellow warning issued for today

Rain, hail and wind; when will it end?

Well, not any time soon for the people of Kerry, with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow weather warning for The Kingdom today.

The weather warning refers to substantial rainfall in Kerry, with forecasters predicting accumulations of 25 to 40mm with the highest totals in the mountains.

STATUS YELLOW Rainfall Warning for Kerry Valid:

Friday 26 January 2018 16:00

to

Saturday 27 January 2018 09:00 Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/xDJJbJewXK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2018

The warning will take effect from today at 4pm, and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

In addition to highlighting the warning on their official website, the message was confirmed on Twitter.

Sounds like a night for the couch, so!