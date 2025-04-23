Kensington Palace shares new video of Prince Louis to mark his birthday

Royal fans have been given a new glimpse at Prince Louis!

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, is marking his seventh birthday today.

In honour of the special occasion, Prince William and Kate have chosen to release some new footage of the youngster.

Earlier today, the team behind Kensington Palace took to social media to upload a never-before-seen video montage of the young royal.

The footage was captured by photographer Josh Shinner in a forest in Norfolk, where the Wales family – including Louis’ siblings, Prince George (11) and Princess Charlotte (9) – recently spent their Easter holidays.

In the video, Louis can be seen beaming and interacting with the camera. At one point, the youngster exclaims: “I can jump down from here!”

In the caption of their video, Kensington Palace simply penned: “Seven today!”

Following the video’s release, many fans of the royals have since been taking to Instagram to express their delight.

“Love this! Thank you for sharing this special video of Prince Louis with us. We truly appreciate it!” one follower praised.

“Happy birthday to the most iconic of the family,” another teased, referring to Louis’ hilarious past antics during public events.

“Happy Birthday cutie!!! He has hit a big growth spurt!!” a third fan marvelled.

To mark the start of Prince Louis’ seventh birthday, Kensington Palace also chose to release their annual portrait of the youngest Wales child.

The sweet snap captures Louis sitting on a tree stump in the forest, showcasing his toothless grin.

“Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” the royal team remarked beside the image.

Prince Louis’ birthday comes seven months after his mother, Kate, announced that she is now in remission from cancer.

On September 14, the Princess of Wales shared an honest reflection on her cancer diagnosis, as she stated: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”