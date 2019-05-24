Kendall Jenner’s stunning Cannes dress is from THIS high street shop

Kendall Jenner's anticipated appearance in Cannes yesterday predicatably stunned the crowd, with a breathtaking pink tulle gown stealing the show.

The supermodel wore a strapless, voluminous, tiered dress for the amfAR Gala during the elite French film festival, and the dress brought ALL the drama.

Featuring a high-low hem with a long train, she later detached it to reveal a mini version of the gown. We love versatility, and this embodies it.

Normally we'd always assume that everything a Kardashian/Jenner dons is simply for the rich folk of society to enjoy, and we'll slowly retreat to Penneys or our local charity shop.

As it turns out, the dress can actually be bought in H&M, of all places. The gown is part of couture designer Giambattista Valli's limited-edition collection with the high street brand.

The mini-version, and eight other looks, will be available to shop on H&M's website and in select stores on May 25 (tomorrow) as a pre-drop.

The full collection will launch on November 7, and Kendall has caused a furore of excitement to erupt after showing off the beautiful item. The capsule will also include ready-to-wear, accessories and menswear.

Paris-based Giambattista Valli is a master of beauty and sophistication, and now you can pop into H&M and say you've flaunted the same outfit as Kendall Jenner.

The limited edition of nine looks, as well as a few accessories, will go live in selected stores and online at the end of this year, and the countdown has officially begun.

Feature image: Instagram/@thehadidsjennervibe