Kendall Jenner reveals if she plans to raise children in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner has been opening up about her plans for the future!

The Kardashians star has faced many queries in recent years about the possibility of her having kids. At present, Kendall is the only Kardashian sister who has not welcomed any children into the world.

However, the 27-year-old has now teased that she would like to become a mother one day.

Credit: Kendall Jenner Instagram

In a new interview to mark being the cover star of this month’s Wall Street Journal Magazine, Kendall was asked if she intends to have children any time soon.

"I'm excited for that time in my life," the model remarked in response, before adding: "I just know it's not right now."

Kendall was then asked if there is a possibility that she will choose to raise her children away from Los Angeles, which is where the Kardashian clan are usually based. "Oh yeah. You heard it here first,” she teased.

Credit: Kendall Jenner Instagram

The news comes after Kendall was recently approached by her mother, Kris Jenner, about the likelihood of her becoming a mum.

In the second season of The Kardashians, which finished airing in November of last year, Kris prompted Kendall to have a conversation about motherhood.

"I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby,” the 67-year-old suggested.

Credit: Kendall Jenner Instagram

After choking on a sip of water in response, Kendall went on to detail that her mother's comment made her feel “uncomfortable.”

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," the reality star insisted.

Kendall opened up further in a confessional to the camera, stating: "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."