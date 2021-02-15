Kendall Jenner goes public with her new beau on Valentine’s Day

The 25-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner is all loved up, after going Instagram-Official with her new beau this past weekend.

While it’s been rumoured that Kendall and 24-year-old basketball player Devin Booker have been seeing each other for quite some time, Kendall has only now shared the first image of the couple together for the first time ever.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this past Sunday, Valentine’s Day, Kendall posted a sweet image of her and Devin cuddled up together on the kitchen counter, Kendall beaming from ear to ear.

Instagram

While she chose not to caption the adorable snap, not one for mushy Valentine’s Day sentiments, Kendall did leave a simple white-heart emoji.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her NBA player boyfriend were first rumoured to be dating almost a year ago, in April 2020, when they were seen together in Arizona. They were then seen together again a month later in LA over the Memorial Day weekend.

Speaking to E! Last August, a source explained, “She's excited to have him out in L.A. so they can spend some in person time together.”

“She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now,” the insider added.