Kendall Jenner admits why she has had a ‘tough two months’

Kendall Jenner has been opening up about her recent struggles with mental health.

The Kardashians star has chosen to speak out and admit that she has been feeling low for the past few months.

In a new interview with Vogue, Kendall described herself as a “negative thinker”.

“That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen. I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it,” the 28-year-old model explained.

“In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect,” Kendall stated.

“That’s life – I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings. In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been, ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it,” she added.

Choosing not to divulge the specific reasons behind her low mood, Kendall simply referred to the causes as “personal-life-journey stuff.”

“I’m a stresser and a control freak by nature. I’ll thank my mom for that one. This is also kind of a transitional period for me. I’m 28 now, and I think I’m in my Saturn return. I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it’s good. It’s almost like I’m purging something for my 30s. That’s my theory,” she teased.

Later, Kendall also took the opportunity to reflect on her struggles with anxiety. Currently, it has been two years since she last experienced a panic attack.

“I remember having these meltdowns on planes. They would come out of nowhere. I’d be like, Oh my God, oh my God, something’s wrong with my heart: palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, double vision, tingles. The whole thing. I’d call my mom hysterically crying and say, ‘I need them to stop the plane, I need them to turn around,’” she recalled.