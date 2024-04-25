Kelvin Fletcher supported as he celebrates daughter’s acting debut

Kelvin Fletcher has opened up about being ‘emotional’ as his daughter makes her acting debut on television.

The Emmerdale star revealed his seven-year-old daughter Marnie has landed her first role on a popular TV soap, leaving him feeling ‘proud’ and ‘genuinely fulfilled’.

Many famous faces flooded Kelvin with supportive messages during this momentous time.

Kelvin took to Instagram to share a video to his 493K followers of Marnie acting in her first scene in Hollyoaks.

In the caption of the post, the 40-year-old wrote, “Marnie made her TV acting debut last week as she joined the fantastic cast of @hollyoaksofficial”.

“I was her ‘chaperone’ and I can’t begin to tell you the emotions I felt standing there watching. To be standing behind the camera, watching my 7yr old daughter act for the first time in front of the camera, brought so many feelings back to when I first started acting and it felt so surreal to be there witnessing it all again but this time, as a parent”.

Kelvin continued, “My heart was beaming with pride and it was genuinely one of the very few times I’ve felt completely fulfilled”.

“To see your child find their passion and chase that feeling is one of the most beautiful and inspiring things to behold. What a moment for me and more importantly, what a moment for her. Well done darling”.

“P.S. The same week she got that casting, I didn’t get two! Typical”, he joked.

Many stars headed to the comments to share supportive and congratulatory messages for Kelvin and Marnie.

Hollyoaks actor Charlie Clapham penned, “What a little star in the making! A credit to you and your family mate”.

“Go on girl. Well done to you all @kelvin_fletcher”, said JLS band member JB Gill.

EastEnders actress Emma Barton wrote, “Oh I love this!!! Bless her!”.

Kelvin’s wife Liz also penned a sweet tribute on social media about their daughter’s acting debut.

Alongside photos of Marnie on the Hollyoaks set, Liz said, “Introducing Lexi Roscoe! We couldn’t be prouder of Marnie joining the cast of Hollyoaks and last week her very first scene was aired! Day 1 she walked on set like she’s been doing it for 20 years, what a girl”.

As well as being proud parents to Marnie, Kelvin and Liz share five-year-old Milo and twins Mateusz and Maximus, who were born in 2022.