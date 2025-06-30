Kelsey Parker shares tribute to daughter after devastating baby loss

Kelsey Parker has shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Amelia, one week after announcing the stillbirth of her son.

The podcaster, who is also the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, welcomed two children with her late husband – daughter Amelia and four-year-old son Bodhi.

Kelsey was due to welcome a third little one into her family this year, with her new partner Will Lindsay. Tragically, the couple’s son, whom they named Phoenix, was “born sleeping” earlier this month.

As she continues to mourn the loss of her son, Kelsey has now chosen to share a meaningful tribute on Amelia’s sixth birthday.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing Phoenix’s passing. In honour of Amelia, Kelsey uploaded a video montage of moments from throughout her daughter’s life so far, including several clips with Tom.

“Aurelia means ‘The Golden One’ and that’s what you are. You’ve been through so much my darling daughter, but you’re the most precious little girl any mummy could wish for,” Kelsey penned in her caption.

“I’m so happy we got to spend this weekend celebrating your birthday and turning another year older. I’m beyond proud of you and the amazing young woman you’re growing up to be,” she added.

Following her emotional tribute, many of Kelsey’s followers have since been commenting their birthday well-wishes to Amelia, as well as their continued sympathies.

“Happy birthday sweet Aurelia,” one fan responded.

“We are all thinking of you,” another added.

“Happy birthday Aurelia so much love to you and mummy x,” a third fan replied.

Last week, Kelsey confirmed the devastating news that her third child, her first with her partner Will, had suffered a stillbirth.

At the time, Kelsey shared a personalised poem for her late son to express her grief, and also revealed his name for the first time.

“Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved,” she wrote in her caption.