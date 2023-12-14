Kelsey Parker reveals dating status after husband Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has confirmed her relationship status, over a year after the death of her husband.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker tragically passed away from a brain tumour in March of last year. He was just 33 years of age.

Nine months after Tom’s death, Kelsey started dating again and began a relationship with electrician Sean Boggans.

Now, as she continues life as a mum-of-two, Kelsey has opened up about her current dating status.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories to ask her fans to send her questions for a Q&A. During the session, one of Kelsey’s 419K followers asked if she is still in a relationship.

“We’re not together anymore,” she confirmed in a written response, before going on to praise Sean.

“It’s a shame it didn’t work out as he’s a really amazing person, but it just wasn’t right,” Kelsey penned.

“Hopefully one day I will find love again,” she added.

Later in her Q&A, Kelsey was also asked how she has been coping with Tom’s absence during the festive season. The couple had been married for almost five years and had two children together – four-year-old Aurelia and three-year-old Bodhi.

“I think grieving at this time of year is the hardest,” she confessed, adding: “You’re doing it all without that person you love.”

“I don’t think grief ever goes away. I think you just literally learn to live with your grief,” she continued.

Back in September, Kelsey took to social media to defend her dating life, after trolls accused her of moving on too quickly after Tom’s passing.

'Tom will always be the love of my life and if I could choose I'd choose him and the life we were building together. But someone somewhere else had other plans and I just need to get through the long days,” she admitted at the time.