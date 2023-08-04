Kelsey Parker pens emotional birthday tribute for late husband Tom

Kelsey Parker has shared an emotional tribute for her late husband Tom to honour his birthday.

Tom Parker, known for being a member of the boyband The Wanted, tragically passed away aged 33, on March 30, 2022 following a battle with brain cancer.

To mark Tom’s birthday today, Kelsey has penned a heartfelt message about him being a ‘superhero’ to her and their young children- three-year-old Aurelia and two-year-old Bohdi.

Kelsey headed to Instagram to share a collection of photos of the family-of-four to her 416K Instagram followers.

One snap shows Tom cuddling his little ones as they celebrated his birthday prior to his tragic passing, while another shows Tom and Kelsey in their younger years.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “We miss you everyday. But these days are harder. Happy birthday forever our superhero”.

Kelsey also pictures and a video of Tom to her Instagram Stories as she reflected on their time together.

She penned, “Oh we miss you so much, but how lucky we had you in our lives”.

Fans, famous faces and loved ones of Kelsey’s and Tom’s flooded the comments with supportive messages for the mum-of-two.

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips said, “Happy birthday Tom, thinking of your gorgeous family today, he’ll be with you today and every day”.

“Sending you love mate. Happy Birthday Tom x”, commented former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

A fan added, “Sending you and your beautiful babies so much love today kelsey, thinking of you all as always. He’d be so incredibly proud of you. happy birthday tom, forever 33 – forever an inspiration”.

Last month marked Tom and Kelsey’s wedding anniversary. Reflecting back on their marriage together, Kelsey emotionally revealed, “I hate we only had 3 years married. But I’d take 3 years over none. Miss you, love you”.