Kelsey Parker announces devastating loss of her third child

Kelsey Parker has announced the heartbreaking loss of her third child.

The podcaster has confirmed that her baby son – whom she was expecting with her boyfriend, Will Lindsay – was delivered stillborn, one week before her due date.

Kelsey’s devastating baby loss comes three years after she experienced another heartbreaking death. In March 2022, her husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker, tragically passed away from a brain tumour, leaving her a widow with the couple’s two children – five-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Bodhi.

Kelsey took to social media last night to confirm the news of her stillbirth. On her Instagram page, the 34-year-old shared a poem for her baby son, titled: ‘For Phoenix, Born Sleeping, Forever Loved’.

The poem detailed the reason why Kelsey and Will chose the name Phoenix for their child, writing: “We named you Phoenix, brave and bright / A soul of love, of warmth and light / Though we never heard you cry / You’ll live in hearts that won’t ask why.”

In the caption of her post, Kelsey added: “Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved.”

Following the heartbreaking news of her baby loss, many of Kelsey’s fellow celebrities have since been taking to her comments section to express their condolences.

“A beautiful name for a beautiful soul. I’m so sorry for your loss Kelsey. Xxx,” replied former I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

“Oh Kelsey, I’m so sorry. You’ve been through so much as a family already, this feels so unfair. Thinking of you all and sending so much love,” commented former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand.

“My darling girl. There are just no words. I am just so sorry sorry. Sending you all the love in the world. Xx,” added Georgia Jones, who hosts the Mum’s The Word podcast with Kelsey.

Kelsey had initially announced her pregnancy with her third child – her first with her new partner, Will – in January of this year. Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine last November, Kelsey revealed how she first crossed paths with Will.

“We met out with friends, he was out with a group of boys and I was out with a group of girls and we just had a connection,” she recalled.

“I just wanted to meet someone authentic. I couldn’t have done dating apps, I was so scared and it was the judgement from people about moving on and meeting someone, but everyone’s so supportive,” Kelsey added.