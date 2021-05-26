Kelly Ripa shares adorable snaps of her youngest son going to Prom

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest son Joaquin set off for Prom yesterday evening, and the photos are just too sweet!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 50-year-old actress shared a lovely photo of her 18-year-old son posing with his date Melissa before the two left for Prom. “Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa,” the mom-of-three wrote in the caption, followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Riverdale star and proud dad Mark shared a similar photo of Joaquin and his prom-date to his own Instagram account, writing, “It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa.”

In the comment section, Kelly excitedly revealed that her youngest son set out in his father’s clothes, looking very dapper. “In your tux and shoes no less!” Kelly exclaimed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kelly also shared a series of pre-prom snaps of her husband Mark helping their son get ready for the big night, adjusting his tie and fixing his collar, before the three of them posed for an adorable family photo.

Kelly and Mark have been happily married for 25 years now, after having met on the set of the American soap All My Children, back in 1995 and eloping together a year later.

They share three children together, including 23-year-old Michael, 19-year-old Lola and 18-year-old Joaquin, who will be attending the University of Michigan this coming Autumn.