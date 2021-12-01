Kelly Osbourne perfectly responds to vile body shaming remarks

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has received her fair share of body shaming comments over the years, but nothing quite as shocking as the vile remarks she received in an email during a global pandemic, while we’re all just doing our best to survive.

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, 37-year-old Kelly shared a screenshot of an email sent to her from The National Enquirer, claiming she’s put on a “tremendous amount of weight”.

“To whom it may concern,” the cruel email started, adding, “The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports Kelly Osbourne has put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year.”

Credit: Kelly Osbourne

Continuing, the emails says, “The story quotes sources who said the former Fashion Police star has been dealing with the stress of her relapse by eating and doctors who said the resulting weight gain has left her at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.”

They then go on to ask Kelly if she would like to comment on the story, and if she would she’d have to do so by later this afternoon.

Well as it happens, Kelly did have a few comments to share, as she explained on her Instagram Stories, “This is what I deal with on a daily basis. Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me,” she wrote, referring to Dan Dolan, Editor-in-chief.

Credit: Kelly Osbourne

Continuing in a separate Instagram Story, Kelly bravely wrote, “This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was completely and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter.”

Fat shaming someone, no matter who they are or how famous they are, is never acceptable and the sooner everyone realises this the better.