Keira Knightley chose the sweetest name for her newborn daughter

Keira Knightley and her husband, James Righton welcomed their second child in September and the actor has finally revealed the name of their baby girl.

The mum-of-two chose a stunning name for their daughter and we love it.

Keira and James called their daughter Delilah.

She revealed the adorable moniker in an interview with The Telegraph. The Official Secrets star was talking about going on maternity leave for six months when she shared the sweet detail.

The actress explained that she would be apart from Delilah for six hours.

The mum shared, “We’re going to be apart for six hours in total, so I pumped three feeds’ worth. If I don’t do it my boobs will explode. I mean, quite literally. It’s going everywhere. So, you know, that’s not happening. The pump is with me. It’s fine.”

The name Delilah is of Hebrew origin and means ‘delight’, which is fitting for the daughter of the English rose.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a mum to four-year-old Edie.