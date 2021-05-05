Keep your eyes peeled…..new Yorkie Orange coming soon!

Yorkie fans will soon have a deliciously zesty way to enjoy their favourite treat, with the arrival of Yorkie Orange. The orange-flavoured milk chocolate is made with cocoa sustainably sourced under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan.

The 46g Limited Edition Yorkie Orange bar and the 72g Yorkie Orange DUO bar will be available in a wide range of supermarkets, wholesale and convenience stores in the coming weeks.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager for Nestlé said: “Yorkie has been a consumer favourite for 45 years, and we’re very excited to introduce a brand-new twist on this chocolate classic. Delicious chunks of our signature Yorkie creamy milk chocolate are enlivened with irresistible orange to create a moreish taste sensation that we hope will become a firm favourite.”

Maria continued to say: “We know how much consumers love to try new products from their favourite brands. We think Yorkie Orange is a winning combination and can’t wait for people to try it!

Sounds delicious!

The chocolate orange boom is showing no signs of slowing down and fans just can't get enough. This one is limited edition so you better act quick if you want to give it a try before they all get snapped up.