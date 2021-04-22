Katy Price and Joe Swash lead new Celebrity MaterChef line-up

It’s finally time to start getting excited about the new season of Celebrity MastreChef, as the full line-up for this year’s summer series has just been revealed, featuring some of our favourite stars.

As always, MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be returning to offer their expert opinions, as they watch our beloved celebs battle it out week after week for that illustrious winning title.

They will be joined by a variety of guest judges and cooking connoisseurs including the likes of Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona and Nieves Barragan Mohacho.

Of course it wouldn’t be Celebrity MasterChef though, without an exciting line-up of celebrity contestants eager to put their cooking skills to the test — and this year’s list is looking pretty great.

Newly engaged glamour model Katy Price is ready to don an apron along with ITV presenter and Eastenders actor Joe Swash. Other soap stars ready to enter the kitchen include Coronation Street’s Melissa Johns and Michelle Collins, along with Eastenders actress and I’m A Celeb star Rita Simons.

Musical sensation Bez, from the rock band Happy Mondays is all set, followed by Blue’s Duncan James. Meanwhile, sports stars include ex-England footballer Dion Dubliner and paralympic champion Kadeena Cox.

This year we also have a few reality stars with their spatulas at the ready, including Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and TOWIE’s Megan McKenna who will be joined by talent show pros Patrick Grant, who is a judge on The Great British Sewing Bee, Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Nabil Abdulrashid and Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe.

Other Celebrity MasterChef contestants include actress and I’m A Celeb star Su Pollard, comedian Munya Chawawa, TV presenter Melanie Sykes, Loose Women presenter Penny Lancaster, Will Kirk, who stars in The Repair Shop and journalist and author Gavin Esler.

While we don’t have an exact release date for this upcoming season just yet, we do know that Celebrity MasterChef will be airing on BBC at some point this summer —so stay tuned for more info!