Katy Perry reveals thoughtful ways fiancé Orlando Bloom supports her

Katy Perry has been opening up about how she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom support each other.

The Firework singer recently announced her new concert tour, The Lifetimes Tour, which will kick off later this year.

As she prepares to head on the road for the first time as a mum, Katy revealed how Orlando feels about her latest career move.

During an interview with E! News, Katy explained, “We really understand and support each other”.

“I'm preparing to go on this world tour and he understands that. [It's] like when you're prepping to do a movie, and some of the movies he's done are even more physically intense, mentally intense than any of these tours.”

The 40-year-old went on to admit how her relationship with Orlando and their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove helps to keep her grounded.

“It's just great to have a family to come home to and a whole identity outside of being ‘Katy Perry’ and music”.

“I'm really proud of what I created and the time that I have had off because it's super grounding for me”.

When asked if her partner and daughter would be joining her on tour, the Dark Horse singer explained, “Daisy’s definitely. He’s a busy, busy guy but I’m sure they’re both gonna come out for different sections”.

Katy followed by revealing, “I just need to get through the tour”, when questioned about whether or not she had any updates on her and Orlando’s wedding plans.

Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. Bloom later proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019.

The pair welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove, into the world in August 2020.