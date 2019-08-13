Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct by Teenage Dream star
Actor and model Josh Kloss has accused Katy Perry of sexual misconduct at a roller-skating rink after he starred in the singer's Teenage Dream music video.
Kloss described an uncomfortable interaction with Perry, saying that she exposed his penis to a group of people in 2010. Writing to Instagram, he wrote;
“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush."
"But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”
Kloss recounted another experience on set for a music video, where Perry allegedly referred to kissing him as "gross". He claims that Perry's representatives also stopped him speaking about his time with the singer, and answered interview questions for him.
“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss wrote. “But females with power are just as disgusting. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, Open the Eyes of My Heart. She was cool and kind."
"When other people were around she was cold as ice," he added.
"Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now”.
"So for all her good she is an amazing leader, her songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her DVD, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me
"I made around $650 in total off of Teenage Dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And in a couple of interviews, they edited and answered for me.
"Happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukelele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, f*ck this, I’m not helping her bullsh*t image another second."
He later added further comments to his Instagram, sharing a photo of doctored interview questions.
"The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang.
"Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this," Kloss concluded, adding that men aren't the great evil of the world but power itself corrupting people, regardless of gender.
Katy Perry has yet to comment on the accusation.
Feature image: YouTube/Katy Perry/Instagram/@aqsocialmedia