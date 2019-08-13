Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct by Teenage Dream star

Actor and model Josh Kloss has accused Katy Perry of sexual misconduct at a roller-skating rink after he starred in the singer's Teenage Dream music video.

Kloss described an uncomfortable interaction with Perry, saying that she exposed his penis to a group of people in 2010. Writing to Instagram, he wrote;

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush."

"But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Kloss recounted another experience on set for a music video, where Perry allegedly referred to kissing him as "gross". He claims that Perry's representatives also stopped him speaking about his time with the singer, and answered interview questions for him.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss wrote. “But females with power are just as disgusting. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, Open the Eyes of My Heart. She was cool and kind."

"When other people were around she was cold as ice," he added.

"Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now”.

"So for all her good she is an amazing leader, her songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her DVD, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me