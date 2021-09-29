Katie Price charged for driving without insurance & while disqualified

TV personality and reality star Katie Price has reportedly been charged for driving without insurance as well as driving while being disqualified.

BBC News have reported that 43-year-old Katie has been officially charged following a car crash in Sussex, which Katie was involved in on Tuesday.

The former glamour model had previously been banned from driving for allegedly drink-driving.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that Katie was involved in a serious road accident, with the car rolling over on its side. Sussex police have said that Katie was arrested following the crash.

It is believed that Katie has not been seriously injured following this road accident in West Sussex.

However, BBC explained that Katie has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.

“Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police stated.

This news comes after Katie's family and children released a harrowing statement, opening up about Katie's mental health problems following these recent developments.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, her family shared a lengthy letter to Katie's account, pleading with the public to give her the space she needs to heal and get better.

"As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true," the post read.

"As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs," they continued, adding, "We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."

"It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within. Mental illness is not a personal failure. The Price Family xxx," they lovingly concluded.