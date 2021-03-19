Katie Price announces that she’s pregnant with baby number six

It seems that Katie Price has just announced that she’s expecting her sixth child, sharing a slightly cryptic Instagram post.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the former glamour model shared a series of photos of herself in a car, with her hand on her stomach.

She then went on to share a vague yet pointed caption to go along with the photos, which led all of her fans to believe that she and boyfriend Carl Woods are expecting.

“Happy and healthy,” Katie wrote alongside the photos, adding, “it’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me x”.

The 42-year-old mum has been pretty vocal about wanting more children recently, as she explained in an interview with The Sun, “I do want more babies. Mine are getting older so I need to keep replacing them! I love being a mum.”

Katie is already a proud mother to 18-year-old Harvey whom she solo parents, 15-year-old Junior and 13-year-old Princess whom she shares with ex Peter Andre, and seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny whom she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Carl Woods commented underneath Katie’s post, simply writing, “My Dolly”.

Katie Price Instagram

However, some fans aren’t convinced, and actually believe that Katie might have posted this photo to lead people on, and make fun of the media who are constantly speculating over her family life.

“I can’t help but think she is doing this to wind up the media,” one follower wrote, adding, “If I’m wrong then congratulations, this just doesn’t feel like a proper pregnancy post to me, I think it’s a food baby, I got one of them too.”

Another follower chimed in, “Hahaha she’s not bloody pregnant. Watch her story, she’s had a massive take away.” When watching Katie’s Instagram Story, it’s clear that her and Carl Woods are treating themselves to a delicious takeaway full of some of our favourite foods, including monkfish, chips, garlic mushrooms, doughnuts, a delightful banoffee sundae and lots more.

So take from that what you will. Do you believe that Katie is pregnant or do you reckon she’s winding us up?