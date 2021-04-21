Katie Price and Carl Woods are engaged after 10-month romance

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Katie Price, who has confirmed her engagement to Carl Woods after a 10-month whirlwind romance.

Katie confirmed the exciting news herself yesterday evening on social media by posting a gorgeous photo of the pair, showing off Katie’s glittering ring. “I said yes!” the mum-of-five captioned the announcement post.

Discussing her engagement exclusively with OK! Magazine, Katie said, “It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me. I just love him.”

The 42-year-old then went on to explain that when Carl got down on one knee, it was no surprise to her. “We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when,” Katie said.

“It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!” she exclaimed, referring to her 15-year-old son whom she shares with ex Peter Andre.

Katie is also a loving mum to her 18-year-old son Harvey, her 13-year-old daughter Princess, whom she also shares with Peter, along with seven-year-old Jet and six-year-old Bunny whom she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Katie and Carl have known each other for years, but only started dating in 2020, confirming their relationship last July. Since then the couple have been inseparable, and have even started trying to have a baby together.