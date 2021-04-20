Katie Holmes shares rare photos of daughter Suri for her 15th birthday

American actress Katie Holmes celebrated her little girl, Suri turning 15-years-old by sharing a series of adorable unseen throwback pics.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 42-year-old shared a series of snaps with her 2.2 million followers, captioning the loving post by writing, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!”

In the black and white photos of years gone by, we see Katie and little Suri snuggling together, beaming at each other and enjoying some food at one of her previous birthday parties.

The Dawson’s Creek actress shares Suri, her only child with ex-husband and fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The two were married from 2006 until 2012, when Katie filed for divorce.

At the time of Suri’s birth, Cruise explained that they chose her unusual name as it’s the Persian word for ‘red rose’ and the Hebrew word for ‘princess’.

Since then Katie has been in a long-term relationship with actor and musician Jamie Fox, whom she dated from 2013 until 2019.

In a recent article which Holmes wrote for Australian Vogue, she talks about how she’s been enjoying living at home with her daughter during the pandemic.

“To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift,” Katie wrote.