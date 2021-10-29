Kathryn Thomas shares first gorgeous photos of baby daughter

Operation Transformation host Katheryn Thomas is now a mum of two beautiful girls after welcoming the birth of her new daughter earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram again this morning, the 42-year-old Irish presenter has opened up about her special labour and delivery experience and shared the first photos of her darling daughter.

Taking us along on the journey, Kathryn first shared an exciting snap of herself and her glowing bump shortly after arriving at the Coombe Maternity Hospital on Tuesday, October 26. “How it started… getting ready to meet our girl,” Kathryn wrote, before going on to explain, “I brought Ellie’s hat from when she was delivered.”

Credit: @kathrynthomasofficial

Kathryn and her husband Pardaig McLoughlin are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter Ellie, who is sure to be an amazing big sister.

The next photo is aptly captioned, “The waiting game…” as we get a glimpse of Kathryn laying on her hospital bed, both she and Padraig cradling her bump.

Credit: @kathrynthomasofficial

“And in one magic moment life changes forever [heart emoji] #Grace,” Kathryn lovingly wrote alongside a magical photo showing her baby girl cradled on Kathryn’s chest, moments after she was born.

Credit: @kathrynthomasofficial

Kathryn then goes on to share several more adorable photos of baby Grace, including a comparison snap between Grace and baby Ellie, from when she was born. It’s clear to see that little Grace definitely takes after her big sister!

Credit: @kathrynthomasofficial

Announcing the exciting news on Wednesday, Kathryn said, “Welcome to the world little angel. Our gorgeous girl, Grace Anne McLoughlin was born safely on Tues 26th @ 11.35am weighing 8lbs 3oz. Everyone is great. Baby sleeping. Mama knackered.”

Huge congratulations to both Kathryn and Padraig on the birth of their second beautiful baby girl!