Kathryn Thomas opens up on feeling mum-shamed after returning to work

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas has opened up about how she felt negatively judged for returning to work just eight weeks after her baby girl was born, on top of the mum guilt she faced for leaving her daughter at such a young age.

Kathryn is a loving mum to her now three-year-old daughter Ellie, whom she welcomed into the world in March 2018.

Back in 2018, the now 42-year-old mum stepped in to present Ireland’s Fittest Family, filling in for Mairead Ronan who was on maternity leave herself.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Kathryn explained, “When Ellie went to her childminder at eight weeks old, I was doing Ireland’s Fittest Family at the time and I remember somebody had said to me 'Oh my God that is very young to be putting her in.'”

“I knew it was young, but the job came up and I wanted to do it. I would have preferred if it hadn’t come up so soon, but I was delighted to be able to do it while Mairéad Ronan was on maternity leave.”

“Of course I felt guilty and yes I still get guilty days, but they don’t stay with me because I love my work and being the best mom I can be means being happy where I am in my own life too,” Kathryn said.

“There is not a right or a wrong way to parent and the fact that comment still stays with me and sticks in my head is testament to the need for people to be mindful of what they say to new moms.”

“In a lot of instances you are better off in keeping your opinions to yourself. You’ve got to do what’s right for your family and people coming out with comments like 'Oh she’s very young for crèche' is not being supportive.”

“I knew that shoot was only on for a few weeks, I knew my baby was being very well cared for, and being self-employed flexibility is key.”

Kathryn shares her darling daughter with her businessman husband Padraig McLoughlin, whom she married during a stunning wedding at Kilkea Castle in Co. Kildare in August 2019.