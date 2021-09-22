Kathryn Thomas gives advice to mums starting a family in their 40’s

Irish presenter Kathryn Thomas is about to become a mum-of-two as she’s currently expecting her second child with husband Padraig McLoughlin.

The couple are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter Ellie, whom Kathryn welcomed into the world in March 2018 at the age of 39.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, the Operation Transformation host has opened up about what it’s like to be pregnant again now that she’s 42-years-of-age.

When asked whether she was nervous to be expecting at her age, Kathryn said, “I personally wasn’t. You know, I thought my body was fit enough, my mind was ready — the same with Padraig as well.”

“I think it’s a big decision for people as the years go on… and it’s not working out for couples who are trying to start a family. But look, every woman is different. Every family is different,” Kathryn noted.

Giving her own words of advice for any nervous mammies out there, Kathryn said, “I think it’s really important that you tune into how your own body is feeling and also ask the medical professional. If you have something that’s worrying you — if you’re worried about your age, what are the consequences at 40,or 42 or 45.”

“There are lots of tests that can be done that will put your mind at ease if you do fall pregnant in terms of the health of the baby. I think it’s asking the right questions – no question is a silly question.”

The RTÉ presenter went on to confess that she was of course nervous attending her six-week and 12-week pregnancy scans, as any expectant mother would be, explaining that “you want to be told everything is perfect and that the baby is healthy and safe and that everything’s fine.”

However, she went on to say that she didn’t feel any more nervous at 42-years-of-age than she did the first time she was pregnant at 39-years-of-age.

Kathryn also received a question from one of her followers asking whether she was "long trying to conceive? I'm 42 and it's not happening. So upset every month when I get my period."

To this Kathryn responded, "I totally know how you feel and that disappointment every month." She then went on to explained that after a year she and Padraig sought advice and help once again from Dr. Mary Wingfield at the Merrion Fertility Clinic.

Comparing this pregnancy to her previous pregnancy, Kathryn did notice quite a few new symptoms that she hadn’t experienced before. “I was sick, morning sickness, for the first five/six weeks on this one, which I never had with [Ellie], so that’s one big difference.”

Commenting on the fact that she’s slowing down a lot earlier in this pregnancy compared to her previous one, Kathryn said she’s “listening to my body.”