Katherine Ryan reflects on experience as a single mum

Katherine Ryan has been opening up about her experience as a single mum.

The comedian raised her daughter, Violet, while being a single mum before she met her husband Bobby Koostra.

After having Violet when she was 25 years old, Katherine later married Bobby in 2019 and the pair went on to welcome three-year-old Fred and two-year-old Fenna into the world.

During an interview with MailOnline, Katherine reflected back on her time as a single mum to Violet, who is now 15, describing the experience as ‘empowering’.

She explained, “I think that one of the things I loved about being a single mother and I still look back on fondly is it is very empowering to make all the decisions by yourself”.

“I think to just make every choice without having to consult someone else”.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star then shared an insight into having ‘mum guilt’ while on tour as she explained, “I'm doing this tour alone and Bobby has all the children, but I do really miss them”.

“There is guilt I think about whatever type of working mother you decide to be. I'm not sure if dads have the same guilt. I haven't heard a lot about dad guilt, but maybe it's a thing”.

“I think that there's a lot more trust in everyone's role in a heteronormative relationship where the man is working and the mother stays home. Especially when kids are small. I feel like I should be the one to be there”.

Katherine went on to praise Bobby as she admitted, “My husband is a great dad and obviously he's a stay at home dad and he does things brilliantly. But I get phone calls. Like, ‘Where's the cough medicine?’. I'm like, well, 'It's in the cough medicine drawer where cough medicine goes’”.

“So I do get those calls because my children are very small. But as they get older, Bobby is really leaning into that role more and he's super confident with them”.