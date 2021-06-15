Katharine Ryan & Bobby Kootstra share their baby’s adorable name

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan is now a mom-of-two after welcoming her bouncing baby boy with partner Bobby Kootstra this past weekend, giving birth in the famous Lindo Wing, the same place where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to each of her royal children.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, new-dad Bobby has shared a series of adorable photos featuring their new bundle of joy, as well as revealing the sweet name they chose for their little lad.

“Our son Frederick Ryan Kootstra, born June 13th,” Bobby excitedly announced. The name Frederick is derived from German origins, meaning 'peaceful ruler'. It can also be nicknamed to Fred or Freddie, which we think is absolutely adorable!

“Mom has the reproductive organs of a finely tuned Sportscar, "Bobby hilariously wrote, adding, "in a flash raced this baby over the line just in time for kickoff,” referring to the football match that was playing on Sunday afternoon. “She’s a total hero. 3 hours start to finish.”

Bobby also shared a series of gorgeous family photos, including a sweet shot of mum and dad standing outside of the hospital, carrying their new baby in his car seat.

The next two snaps show both Katherine and Bobby laying in bed with their baby boy, happily gazing into their son’s eyes.

Bobby’s wonderful baby news was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

One of Katherine’s fellow comedians, Sarah Millican sweetly commented, “Wonderful news. Congrats to you both xxxx.”

“Love you guys xxx,” gushed Irish actress and comedian Aisling Bea.

Meanwhile, author Dolly Alderton simply commented with a red-heart emoji.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on their beautiful baby boy — what an exciting new chapter!