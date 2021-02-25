Katharine McPhee welcomes her first child with David Foster

Huge congratulations are in order for American actress and singer Katharine McPhee (36) who has welcomed the birth of her first child, with husband David Foster (71).

Confirming the wonderful news to People on Wednesday evening, a rep for the couple said, “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy.”

“Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully,” the rep added.

While this is Katharine’s very first baby, David is already a proud father to five daughters from previous relationships — Allison (50), Amy (47), Sara (40), Erin (38), and Jordan (34). However, this is a first for the famed musician as he now has a son, his first beautiful baby boy.

Keeping their baby announcement low-key, the couple have yet to reveal their son’s name or share a photo of their tiny tot.

The happy couple first met in 2006, when Katherine was a contestant on season five of American Idol. David, a renowned music producer, mentored Katherine along with other contestants from that season.

It’s suspected that the two sparked a romance and began dating in 2017, becoming engaged the following year. David and Katharine then tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in London in 2019.

Congrats to the both of you on your little bundle of joy!