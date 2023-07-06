Kate Middleton’s brother James expecting baby with wife Alizée

The Middleton family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet as they are expecting their first child together.

The wonderful news means the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will be becoming an aunt once again.

James announced the wonderful news on Instagram by sharing photos of Alizée and their dogs as she cradled her blossoming baby bump in a pretty green dress.

Credit: James Middleton Instagram

Revealing their excitement of their growing family to his 250K followers, James captioned the post, “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be”.

“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family”.

Many fans quickly headed to the comments to send James and Alizée congratulatory messages.

Credit: James Middleton Instagram

One fan wrote, “Omg such wonderful news and beautiful pictures, congratulations to you two! I’m very happy for the entire family”.

“Omg congratulations so happy for you”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “This is WONDERFUL news! Huge congratulations one and all! The dogs will love their new ‘pet human’”.

The parents-to-be first met back in 2018 with the help of James’ dog Ella, who approached Alizée when walking off-lead.

Credit: James Middleton Instagram

Ella had also been very helpful for James when he was attending therapy in the past and he created a pet food company, Ella & Co, in her honour before she sadly passed away at the beginning of the year.

James and his wife, who share multiple dogs together, got engaged in 2019 and went on to tie the knot surrounded by their nearest and dearest, as well as their furry friends, in a private ceremony in the South of France back in 2021.

Congratulations again to the pair as they prepare for this exciting new chapter in their lives.