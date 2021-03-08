“Kate made me cry”: Meghan Markle sets the record straight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sat down for a tell-all interview with famed American talk-show host and their new neighbour Oprah Winfrey, one year after the couple stopped being working members of the Royal family and started a new life for themselves in the States.

During the interview Meghan and Harry reveal quite a few “shocking” revelations; from the gender of their second child, to Meghan’s excruciating mental health struggles and how the Royal family “perpetuated falsehoods” about the Sussex’s, in order to protect other members of the Royal family.

However, Harry and Meghan also reveal that while we watched their widely publicised, magical wedding in St. George’s Chapel, on May 19, 2018, it appears the two were in fact already married. Meghan and Harry exchanged vows and were officially married privately by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their public wedding, so that they were truly able to say what they wanted to say to each other, as they tied the knot.

Another topic which was also brought to light included the famed storyline which claimed that Meghan made Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge cry in the week leading up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

This story was widely reported in the media, villainising Meghan for upsetting Kate Middleton, who is mostly idolised by the public, and was supposedly about the flower girl dresses. However, Meghan is now setting the record straight, revealing that it was in fact Kate who made Meghan cry.

“There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she'd apologised and I'd forgiven her. What's hard to get over is to get blamed over something I didn't do, and that actually happened to me,” Meghan explained to Oprah.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to … flower girl dresses. And it made me cry,” Meghan said. “And it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

“I'm not saying it to be disparaging to her… I would have hoped that she would have wanted that corrected… She's a good person,” the mum-to-be added, before going on to say, “It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something.”

“But she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it.”

While Meghan was pregnant with her first child, Archie, there were many conversations about what title he would be given, whether or not he would be a prince, the protection he would have, along with “concerns” from certain members of the Royal family about “how dark” Archie’s skin colour might be.

“There was a conversation with Harry about [Archie's skin colour] what that would mean,” Meghan explained. “I think that would be very damaging to them… but those were conversations the family had with [Harry]. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”

Furthermore, Meghan also went on to talk about her mental health struggles, which worsened after she married Harry and persisted throughout her pregnancy. “Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that, I would do it,” Meghan said, adding, “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“That was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me,” Meghan said.

Meghan went to the institution, the Royal officials, telling them, “I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Harry explained that he “went to all the places which I thought I should go to, to ask for help — we both did, separately and together.”

He then revealed that the two made the difficult decision to step down as senior members of the Royal family, due to a “lack of support, and lack of understanding.”

While this interview was aired on CBS in America on Sunday night, it will be replayed over here in Ireland and the UK tonight, on ITV at 9pm and RTÉ Two at 9:30pm — make sure to tune in!