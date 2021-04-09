Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper finally returns home

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has shared some truly wonderful news this morning — her husband Derek Draper has finally returned home after a horrific year in hospital battling Covid.

Kate’s husband was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after being diagnosed with Covid and suffering some severe symptoms. He was then moved to the ICU and put into a medically induced coma.

Since then, Derek has recovered from the virus and is now Covid-free — however, the virus has had extreme, long-lasting and unknown effects on Derek, as up until recently he’s had minimal consciousness and mobility.

However, things are certainly looking up for Kate and her family, as his doctors agreed that it was finally time to let Derek return home after spending over a year in hospital.

Discussing the wonderful news this morning, Kate emotionally recalled pulling into the house with Derek for the first time and seeing their two children waiting at the window for them. “As we pulled up — I was able to come home with him — I could see two little faces of Darcey and Billy looking out of the window and I could literally see them go, 'He's here!'”

“They ran out and opened the door. He immediately burst into tears, there was a lot of hugging and got him inside. He absolutely knew he was home,” Kate described on Good Morning Britain.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, 53-year-old Derek has been taken off all machines and breathing apparatus but he will be receiving 24-hour care at the home.

“Kate’s dreamt of this day for so long, and can’t thank the wonderful NHS staff enough. The children, who have been so remarkably resilient, have been so, so happy to have their dad home. There have been a lot of happy tears from everyone,” the insider said.