Kate Garraway supported by co-stars amid husband Derek’s ill-health

Kate Garraway has been supported by her ITV co-stars as her husband Derek is currently in a ‘very serious condition’.

Derek has been suffering with ill-health ever since he became very sick after contracting Covid-19 towards the beginning of 2020.

After spending more than a year in hospital, Derek is still recovering from the effects of long-Covid and long-lasting damage to his organs with Kate as his carer.

Now, it has been reported that Derek has suffered a heart attack and while Kate hasn’t issued any updates on her husband’s health, Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-hosts have sent their best wishes to their colleague and her family.

While appearing on the breakfast show this morning, Charlotte Hawkins explained, “We just wanted to start with an update as you may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment”.

Richard Madeley then went on to say, “Now we just want to let Derek and Kate, and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them”.

“We know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time”.

Charlotte added, “It is indeed. Lots of love from all of us this morning”.

Earlier this month, Kate spoke out about Derek’s hospitalisation at the time and shared their hopes that he would spend Christmas at home with his family.

“Derek’s in hospital having some treatment. It’s not an emergency thing, it’s not a dramatic rush back into intensive care thank goodness – it’s something that started last year that we hope will lead to improvement”.

“I’ve managed to get it in before the end of the year. It’s something we were trying to do in the summer but you know there are referrals and time and all of those things”.

The 56-year-old continued by revealing their plans to celebrate Christmas in their London home. “It’s a practical solution because it’s quite challenging for Derek to travel. So it’s easier for people to come to us, which means they have to suffer my cooking!”.

“We’ll just get as much of the family, the Drapers and the Garraways, together – even if it’s not all on one day. We’re treating it as a four or five day season this year, so I’m going to be doing a lot of cooking”.