Kate Garraway recalls being told her husband Derek “may have died”

Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate Garraway has opened up about the time when she was told by hospital staff that her husband Derek Draper “may have died”, in the early stages of his coronavirus battle.

It’s fair to say that Kate has had a year from hell. This time last year, Kate’s husband Derek was admitted to hospital, due to severe coronavirus symptoms which led to him ending up in the ICU, and being put into a medically induced coma.

Since then, Derek has recovered from the virus and is now Covid-free — however, the virus has had extreme, long-lasting and unknown effects on Derek, as he’s now only regained minimal consciousness and is currently unable to speak.

Instagram

Opening up about that uncertain time during the early stages of Derek’s health battle, Kate recalled to The Sunday Times being accidentally told by hospital staff that “he may have died. Somebody will call you back.”

“I was just sitting on the phone, waiting to know if he’d died or not,” she added, before revealing that she had to wait for over 24 hours to receive confirmation on whether or not her husband was dead or alive.

“Then it turned out that somebody had died who had a similar name to his,” Kate said.

Going on to talk about Derek’s heartbreaking condition, the 53-year-old journalist then confessed, “And I just thought, this is a horror story. I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know.”

Our thoughts are with Derek and his family during this challenging time.