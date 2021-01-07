Kate Garraway opens up about her Christmas visit with husband Derek

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has opened up about the emotional moment she and her children got to visit with her husband Derek Draper over Christmas.

After suffering from extreme Covid-19 complications earlier last year, 53-year-old Derek is now Covid-free, but sadly still too unwell to leave the hospital.

“It was tough, wasn't it? I think it was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough,” Kate lamented on Good Morning Britain with co-host Ben Shephard on Thursday morning.

“There was a lovely moment we did have, which was, we did over the period get to see Derek. The children did, which is the first time they've been able to do that, so that was amazing,” Kate explained.

She and Derek, who have been married since 2005, share two lovely children together, 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old Billy.

Recalling the moving moment her children got to see their father in hospital over the Christmas, Kate said, “it was very heightened with emotion because he's very changed. So all the routines that we would normally do, it was one of those moments where it was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was.”

“Does that make sense? But it was still fantastic and I'm very grateful to have had that opportunity.”

However, now that the UK Covid restrictions have intensified due to the worsening pandemic and rising case figures, Kate explains that not even she is allowed to visit with her husband at the moment.

“I've not been able to see him. We're into lockdown, no visits at all, which I hope doesn't continue for the whole of lockdown because I think that will be very impactful.”