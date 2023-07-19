Kate Ferdinand shares update after announcing birth of baby girl

Kate Ferdinand has broken her silence after welcoming her baby girl!

Over the weekend, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex announced that she had given birth to a daughter named Shae, alongside her husband Rio Ferdinand.

Baby Shae joins the couple’s first child Cree (2), as well as Rio’s older children Lorenz (16), Tate (14) and Tia (12).

Now, a few days on from sharing the wonderful news, Kate has revealed a heartwarming update on life with a newborn!

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

The 32-year-old chose to take to her Instagram stories to share a gorgeous snap of several bunches of pink flowers, in honour of her baby girl.

“Thank you for all of your lovely messages,” Kate penned alongside the image.

“Very much in a baby bubble & totally obsessed with our new baby girl Shae,” she added sweetly.

On Sunday, Kate delighted her fans when she confirmed that she had given birth to her daughter. The news came just over a year after Kate and Rio suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in July 2022.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

The newborn mum decided to announce the news of Shae’s birth by posting a black-and-white image of the Ferdinand family’s hands resting gently on their new bundle of joy.

“Shae Ferdinand 10.7.23,” Kate exclaimed in her caption, confirming Shae’s date of birth.

“Our strong little girl,” she also added lovingly.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

Kate and Rio initially announced in January that they were expecting another little one. Just a few weeks before her due date, Kate opened up about her pregnancy on her podcast, Blended.

During a fan Q&A, the reality star was asked if Rio’s older children were excited to meet their new sibling.

“They’re not excited, I’ve got to be honest with you,” Kate teased at the time. “They were excited at the beginning, and now it’s got to the stage where they’re just like, ‘Is the baby even coming? It’s been going on forever!’"