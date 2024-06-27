Kate Ferdinand posts cute video of daughter Shae’s huge milestone

Kate Ferdinand has shared an adorable milestone with her daughter!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her daughter Shae in July of last year, alongside her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The couple are also parents to their three-year-old son Cree, as well as Rio’s three older children – Lorenz (18), Tate (15) and Tia (13).

Now, as she prepares to celebrate Shae’s first birthday next month, Kate has revealed that her youngest has already achieved a wonderful milestone.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video of herself encouraging Shae to walk.

The video captures the 11-month-old’s first steps, as proud mum Kate guides her forward with books and toys.

“My baby is on the move,” the podcaster gushed in her caption.

Following the sweet update, many of Kate’s 1.4M followers have been sharing their delight at the video.

“Ain’t no stopping her now,” one fan responded.

“The happiness in your voice is everything,” another exclaimed.

“Better footwork than Rio back in the day! Go on lil babaaaaa,” a third fan teased.

Last summer, fans of Kate and Rio were thrilled when they confirmed the arrival of their baby girl.

However, a few months later, Kate admitted that Shae’s birth resulted in her being admitted to NICU, noting on her podcast Blended: “In true Ferdinand style, nothing went to plan.”

After explaining that “Shae came out and she wasn’t crying,” Kate went on to recall: “Eventually she did cry and she wouldn’t stop, which was really good. But she was really, really cold. She was very blue so they wrapped her up really tight and I just felt very spaced out when she was given to me.”

“In that moment, it’s just terrifying, absolutely terrifying because you think, ‘Are they going to live? Are they going to be okay?’. When you hear, ‘She’s not getting enough oxygen’, that just sounds really, really scary,” she confessed.