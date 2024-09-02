Kate Ferdinand gives insight into relationship with stepdaughter Tia

Kate Ferdinand has shared a new insight into her relationship with her stepdaughter Tia.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex officially became 13-year-old Tia’s stepmother back in 2019, when she married retired footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Kate is also a stepmum to Tia’s older brothers Lorenz (18) and Tate (16), and has also gone on to welcome youngsters Cree (3) and Shae (1) with Rio.

Now, as she reflects on her blended family, Kate has revealed that she often shares some of her sentimental items with Tia.

In an interview with OK!, the 33-year-old was asked if she has any items in her wardrobe that remind her of her younger years.

“Tia has all my old clothes, she gets all my hand-me-downs. I clear out often, I’m not someone that hoards,” Kate explained.

“I don’t really have a lot of stuff. I put certain things in memory boxes that I feel are important, and the rest goes to family or I donate them to charity,” she continued.

When asked if they are “fashion keepsakes”, Kate replied: “Yes, I think Tia or Shae might want to look at them when they’re older. So what I do is I zip them away in a clothing bag with a picture of me wearing it on the front.”

The former reality star then went on to detail several meaningful items that she has kept throughout her relationship with Rio.

“I’ve kept all my wedding outfits, engagement outfits, just special occasion things — like when Rio got his OBE, I kept that one,” she recalled.

Kate’s new insight into her family life comes as she recently celebrated her bond with Tia as stepmother and stepdaughter.

In March, the proud mum shared a video of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: “It’s a privilege to step in and look after you as a mother would. We drive each other crazy at times but we also couldn’t imagine life without each other.”