Kate Ferdinand gets emotional on relationship with stepdaughter Tia

Kate Ferdinand has shared an emotional reflection on her relationship with her stepdaughter.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex, who is married to retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, is a stepmum to Rio’s three children – sons Lorenz (17), Tate (15) and daughter Tia (12).

Following their nuptials in 2019, the couple have since gone on to welcome their three-year-old son Cree and eight-month-old daughter Shae.

Now, as Tia prepares to become a teenager in just a few weeks’ time on April 16, her stepmum Kate has been looking back on their relationship.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Kate chose to share a heartwarming video clip from the blended family-of-seven’s ongoing luxurious holiday in Abu Dhabi.

In the footage, Kate and Tia can be seen walking hand-in-hand on a beach, before later choosing to run towards the sea.

“It can be tough coming in as a step mum to a young girl that has lost her mum but over the years, the ups & downs, the judgements from others, the beautiful and the confusing moments a beautiful bond has been created,” the 32-year-old penned at the beginning of her caption.

Kate then went on to reflect on the death of Tia’s mother Rebecca Ellison from breast cancer in 2015, writing: “It’s a privilege to step in and look after you as a mother would. We drive each other crazy at times but we also couldn’t imagine life without each other.”

The former reality star concluded her sweet tribute by saying: “As long as we get us, no one else needs to. This is an extra special love & it really is unconditional.”

Following Kate’s touching message, many of her 1.4M followers have expressed their thoughts on her journey as a stepmum.

“Her mum will be shining down so happy she's got you in her life xx,” one fan replied.

“Such a beautiful image and what an amazing role model and mum you are xx,” another fan commented.

Kate also added an extra message to the video, teasing: “I keep watching this and crying.”