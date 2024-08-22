Kate Ferdinand celebrates stepson Tate as he receives exam results

Kate Ferdinand has been celebrating her stepson!

Today (August 22), Tate Ferdinand has received his exam results for his GCSEs.

The 16-year-old is the second oldest child of retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, joining his four other siblings – Lorenz (18), Tia (13), Cree (3) and Shae (1).

Kate, who tied the knot with Rio in 2019 following the death of his partner Rebecca Ellison in 2015, is now a proud stepmum to Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Earlier today, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex showcased her support for Tate, as he received his envelope containing his GCSE results.

Kate took to Instagram to post a photo of the all-important envelope, which had Tate’s name labelled on it.

“GCSE Results Day, good luck to everyone today,” the 33-year-old penned alongside the image.

Kate then went on to write a sweet tribute to Tate, sharing her pride for him.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

“Super proud today & every day, well done for putting in that work,” she gushed.

“Always knew you could. Love you loads,” Kate added, concluding with a star emoji.

Kate and Rio became parents together for the second time last July, with the birth of their daughter Shae. Following their baby announcement, the reality star admitted that Tate had realised early in her pregnancy that she was expecting again.

Speaking on her podcast Blended, Kate recalled that she informed the couple’s children of her pregnancy on Christmas Day in 2022.

“Tate sat us down at the dinner table about four weeks before, and he said, 'I've got an announcement to make'. He goes, 'I know you're pregnant,’” she exclaimed.

"I was flustered, and at this stage I still didn't want to tell him or any of the other kids just in case, so I said 'No, no you don't, you don't know I'm pregnant 'cos I'm not pregnant,’” Kate detailed, adding: "Having teenagers and being pregnant, you can't really hide much from them, and they know the symptoms of the last pregnancy."