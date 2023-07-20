Karlie Kloss finally confirms gender & cute name of second child

Karlie Kloss has finally revealed a few details about her second child!

Last week, Karlie’s husband Joshua Kushner confirmed that the supermodel had welcomed their second child into the world. The couple were already parents to a two-year-old son named Levi Joseph.

At the time of their little one’s birth announcement, many fans presumed that they were now parents to another baby boy, as their newborn was seen wearing a blue beanie.

Now, a few days on from the joyful news, Karlie has finally confirmed a few details about her new bundle of joy!

Credit: Joshua Kushner Instagram

The 30-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to share an adorable black-and-white snap of toddler Levi’s hand reaching out to hold his new sibling.

In the caption of her post, Karlie chose to include the sweet name that herself and Joshua have decided upon for their new arrival.

“Elijah Jude 7.11.23,” she penned, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Many famous faces have since taken to the mum-of-two’s comments section to congratulate her on her baby boy.

Credit: Karlie Kloss Instagram

“yaaaay so thrilled for you mama xX,” replied Poppy Delevingne, the sister of actress and model Cara Delevingne.

“Insane our babies have the same birthday, congratulations my loves,” wrote German model Toni Garrn.

“Congrats to the whole family. All our love x,” added fashion designer Erik Torstensson.

On July 13, Karlie’s husband Joshua took to social media to confirm that the pair had become parents once again, and that Karlie had given birth two days previously.

Credit: Karlie Kloss Instagram

The couple, who have been married since 2018, initially announced their pregnancy on May 1.

In glamorous fashion, Karlie chose to debut her growing baby bump at the prestigious Met Gala in New York. Before she took to the red carpet, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave a sneak peek at her pregnancy by sharing some snaps of her Met Gala outfit.

“baby’s first Met,” Karlie joked in the caption at the time.