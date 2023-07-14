Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner confirm birth of second child

Karlie Kloss is now a mum-of-two!

The model has welcomed her second child into the world, alongside her husband Joshua Kushner.

The couple’s new addition to the family joins their two-year-old son Levi Joseph.

Joshua took to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news. The 38-year-old dad posted a heartwarming first snap of the newborn, wearing a tiny blue beanie.

Credit: Joshua Kushner Instagram

“Welcome to [the world],” Joshua penned in his caption, alongside a red heart emoji.

The businessman also confirmed that his little one was born on July 11. However, Karlie and Joshua have yet to officially reveal the name of their newest arrival.

Many famous faces have since sent their best wishes to the family-of-four.

“Congrats!!!!” gushed reality star Kim Kardashian in the comments section.

Credit: Karlie Kloss Instagram

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg showcased his congratulations by replying with three love hearts.

“Congratulations!!!” added tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

Karlie and Joshua initially announced their pregnancy on May 1, as Karlie chose to debut her growing baby bump at the prestigious Met Gala. Before she took to the red carpet, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel teased her pregnancy news by posting some candid snaps of her Met Gala outfit.

“baby’s first Met,” Karlie joked in the caption at the time.

Credit: Karlie Kloss Instagram

Karlie has previously gushed about her experiences with motherhood. Speaking to Today in April 2022 about her son Levi’s birth, she exclaimed: "I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this. It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

Karlie and Joshua first confirmed their relationship in November 2012. After six years of dating, the pair got engaged in July 2018.

The couple took no time to tie the knot, as they got married just three months into their engagement. Afterwards, they hosted a second, more glamorous wedding in July 2019.

Karlie and Joshua later became parents for the first time in March 2021 when son Levi was born.