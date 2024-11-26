Kaley Cuoco reveals funny insight into motherhood experience

Kaley Cuoco has been opening up about her experience with motherhood.

The former star of The Big Bang Theory welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Matilda, into the world in March of last year with her partner, Ozark actor, Tom Pelphrey.

While opening up about being a mum, Kaley shared a funny insight into how parenting is a lot like taking care of a drunk friend.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kaley explained, “It’s a wild thing. I was trying to explain to our couple’s therapist the other day why I’m so tired”.

“I was explaining to her that taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day. All day, literally all day”, she joked.

The 38-year-old went on to jokingly admit, “They’re crying when they don’t get what they want, you’re making sure they make it to the bathroom or you’re cleaning their throw up from whatever”.

“They’re out of their minds and you’re making sure they don’t die all day long. And then they black out and you’re like ready to die and they wake up and they’re like, ‘What’s for breakfast?’”.

“And you’re like, ‘What?’. I’m like, ‘Do you even know what happened last night?’”, Cuoco added through laughter.

Kaley finished her funny motherhood insight by confessing, “It’s insane and it happens every day. It’s a real joy”.

Many fans of The Flight Attendant star headed to the comments of The Tonight’s Show’s Instagram post with Kaley’s interview to agree with her funny outlook on being a mum.

One fan wrote, “That is the best explanation I’ve ever heard !!”.

“Lmao the accuracy… and you still love them. That's why you're taking care of them so well”, penned another commenter.

A third fan of the mum-of-one said, “Hahaha that's hilarious and so accurate!!!!”.