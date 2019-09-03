Justin Bieber posts emotional note about depression and child fame

Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles with fame, drugs and depression in a lengthy post that just might make you a Belieber again.

The personal message was shared to his Instagram page, and he apologises for past behaviour and reflects on his growth from a child star to a confident musician and husband.

Music manager and enemy #1 of Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun, discovered Bieber when he was just 13-years-old on YouTube.

The note is opened up by the pop star by addressing recent feelings of depression, linked to the “quite unexplainable” pressure placed on a celebrity who has come from an unstable home to grow up in the chaotic media spotlight.

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning…when it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble,” he wrote on Instagram

“You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change.”

He had "millions in the bank" by just 18-years-old and “access to whatever I wanted” but “no skills in the real world”, he said.

By 19, the singer was doing “pretty heavy drugs” and “abused” the relationships he was in: “I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry,” he explained.

He had an epiphany moment at 20, where he had “made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.

The 25-year-old wrote that his life has changed for the better, thanking his faith, marriage to Hailey Baldwin, and the support network of his friends and family for his recovery.

He made sure to add that the biggest dopamine rush you can get is being on stage, and performers turn to drugs to cope with the "huge highs and lows" of life off-stage.

Bieber has teased new music following his hit collaboration with Ed Sheeran, I Don’t Care.

Many of us remember Purpose, his last album which was released in 2015 and delivered bangers like Sorry, What Do You Mean and Where Are U Now?.

