Justin Bieber pens adorable birthday tribute for wife Hailey

It’s fair to say that Justin Bieber is making women all over the world swoon after reading his adorable birthday tribute for wife Hailey.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, the 27-year-old Canadian singer shared the most beautiful birthday post to celebrate his model wife’s 25th birthday.

“To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you,” Justin sweetly wrote on Instagram alongside a series of gorgeous snaps featuring the couple on holidays.

“I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you,” the Yummy singer continued in the caption.

That’s now all though — Justin went on to call Hailey his “Queen”, claiming that she is “more than enough” for him as he promises to spend everyday making her feel like the queen that she is.

“As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’, love you until the end of time and then after that.” he lovingly concluded.

Justin and Hailey first started dating back in 2015, however they parted ways just a few months later. Reconciling in 2018, the pair became closer than ever and became engaged on July 7 that year.

Justin and Hailey finally tied the knot during a lavish ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest on September 30, 2019.

This year the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary and to mark the occasion Justin shared a stunning throwback photo to their special day, writing, “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” in the caption.