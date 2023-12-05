Julia Roberts breaks silence on Matthew Perry’s tragic death

Julia Roberts has broken her silence on Matthew Perry’s passing.

The Friends actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28 at the age of 54.

Julia and Matthew worked together when Roberts made a cameo in an episode of Friends in 1996, The One After the Super Bowl, where she played the role of his childhood classmate.

Now, Julia has spoken out about Perry’s unexpected death, describing it as ‘heartbreaking’.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Julia admitted she has, “All good thoughts and feelings”, towards Matthew.

Reflecting on her time on set with Matthew and the rest of the Friends cast, the 56-year-old explained, “They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time”.

“The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking”, she went on to add.

“I think that it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can”.

Julia’s co-star in her latest movie, Leave the World Behind, Mahershala Ali, then explained how Friends is subtly included in the upcoming thriller.

“It's beautiful he could sort of be honoured in that way. Or the show sort of be honoured, coincidentally, at this time. So it's kinda nice that it has a little space in there”.

In Matthew’s memoir Friends, Love and the Terrible Big Thing, he spoke about Roberts and detailed a ‘three-month relationship’ they had together during the time that Julia was appearing in Friends.

Opening up about their time together in the book, Perry admitted, “It was like she was placed on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me. I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date”.

He later revealed that he broke up with Julia after just a few short months together due to the pressures of dating such a famous star.