Judge releases final verdict on Britney Spears conservatorship case

Appearing virtually in an LA courtroom last week, pop princess Britney Spears pleaded for her conservatorship to finally end, with her father Jamie Spears removed from his position as her conservator.

Instead, Britney had requested that the Bessemer Trust Company manage her private wealth, as a sole conservator of her estate.

However, Judge Brenda Penny has revealed her final verdict, denying Britney’s requests. “The conservatee's request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company Of California, NA as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

Britney has been under her father’s conservatorship since 2008, when she experienced severe mental health problems resulting in her hospitalisation. This gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her financial and personal affairs including her career, living situation and physical care.

The court had initially granted Britney’s father conservatorship on a temporary basis, however, it was then made permanent a few months later, leaving Britney still under her father’s control 13 years later.

Throughout Britney’s shocking testimony, the 39-year-old mum claimed, “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. I'm tired of feeling alone.”

Britney also implied that this conservatorship has been denying her the ability to get married and have children due to her IUD, which she’s not allowed to remove. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children – any more children,” Spears revealed.

Jamie Spears appeared virtually during the court hearing, with his lawyer reading a statement on his behalf, saying he is “sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much.”