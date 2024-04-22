Josie Gibson addresses romance rumours with Stephen Mulhern

Josie Gibson has addressed rumours that have been circulating about her and Stephen Mulhern.

The This Morning presenter has faced speculation that she and the Catchphrase host have become romantically involved with each other after they were pictured holding hands in public last week.

Now, Josie has confirmed that she ‘adores’ Stephen but revealed that they are simply ‘really good friends’.

In an interview with OK!, the 39-year-old was asked if she and Mulhern were dating, to which she responded by saying, “Stephen? Oh, he’s so lovely. We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air. But he’s so nice”.

“Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them. I’ve really got to really be into them. I can’t give my energy over when I’m not completely into it”.

Josie went on to confess, "You know when you get that magic connection? For me it only comes around like once every seven years or eight years. I love the love because those are very, very special [moments] when you find them”.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star then shared an insight into being a single mum to her five-year-old son Reggie.

“I’m quite a lucky single mum because I’ve got a lot of support. Some of the single mums, I just take my hat off to them. I don’t know how they do it. They’re incredible. They’re so strong”.

“A few of my friends are single mums and not only have they got to look after a child on their own – totally on their own – they hold down a job as well. These women need to be absolutely celebrated. Also if you’re a single dad because it’s so hard”.

When asked if she gets lonely as a single mum, Josie admitted, “To be honest, since I’ve had him, I don’t suffer from that loneliness. I don’t really ever get lonely and that’s probably why it’s stopped me from finding somebody or dating anyone".

"He’s just filled a gap, like he’s filled a hole – something that I’ve always wanted”.

Claims that Josie and Stephen were linked romantically started being shared online after the pair were photographed holding hands during rehearsals for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.